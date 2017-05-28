Masses from various walks of life term budget pro-people

Islamabad

People from various walks of life have appreciated the Federal Budget fiscal year 2017-18 terming it as balanced and beneficial for all segments of the society in entire country as a whole. The Budget 2017-18 would help continue putting the country on the path of speedy progress and prosperity. ‘This is balanced business friendly budget to be beneficial for flourishing the economic prosperity of the country in letter and spirit’, said President Anjuman-e-Tajran Sukkur Haroon Memon.

Talkingto APP on Saturday, Memon hailed government’s announcement of has huge incentives for agriculture sector in Budget 2017-18 aimed at to give boost to the economy. He continued to say that the revenue collection had been increased in last four years of PML-N Government.

He said the government was focusing to bring more people in tax net to further strengthen economy. President Hydro Electric power Union Sukkur, Shuja Ahmed Ghumro described the budget friendly to both serving and retired employees of private and public sector organizations as they have been blessed with due and awaited increase in their wages and pensions.

He said that following the grant of due incentives in the budget, the exports and production of textile, surgical, sports and leather industries will boost to a greater extent.

People of northern Sindh have welcomed the fiscal budget 2017-18 and termed it a good effort of the government to give relief to masses in the current financial crunch. People from different walks of life, including politicians, educationists and journalists, have welcomed the federal budget, announced by Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Friday.

Talking to APP on Saturday, the renowned Business man of the northern Sindh, Abid Gul Mahar has appreciated the government for given relief to farmers. In an interview, he said the government has also announced to provide hybrid seeds to farmers for better yield, which will certainly increase agri produce in the country.

President Small Traders Organization, Haji Javed Memon said the government has presented a very balanced budget. He lauded the government for not imposing any additional burden of taxes instead maximum relief has given to the people.

He said sales tax on machinery has been reduced from 17 to seven percent. Journalist Mudasir Kalhoro has termed Federal Budget 2017-18 as people and agri-friendly. He congratulated the government for presenting 5th consecutive budget.

People from different walks of life in Bajaur Agency have welcomed the federal budget for the fiscal year 2017-18 and declared it truly a balanced and peoples friendly. Talking to APP here on Saturday, tribal elders, traders and workers of various political and religious parties said that the federal budget was absolutely according to the wishes of the general public.

Pakistan Muslim League- N Fata senior leader Nizamuddin Khan said that although the budget covering all segments of the society, but special priority have been focused on less developed regions in the budget, including Baluchistan, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and Fata.

According to him, special development funds have been allocated for the development of said areas which showed the federal government commitment towards the development of backward areas of the country. He said that increasing of development funds for the tribal areas was another significance of the federal budget, adding that increasing of development funds would help provide basic and modern facilities to the people of tribal areas.

Talking to APP, Ameer Khan a resident of Abbottabad said that a huge amount of Rs 60 billion for investment in various power projects would help to overcome the energy crises on priority. People also eulogized allocation of Rs.121 billion for Benazir Income Support Progarme (BISP) and Rs. 20 billion for Prime Minister Laptop Scheme and said that poor segment of the society would be benifitted through these measures.

The business, trader and Kissan have termed the Federal Budget 2017-18 balanced and people friendly and hailed the Government for making concrete efforts to bringing the country on the way to progress and posterity.

Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Qaisar Iqbal Saturday said that government had succeeded to present people friendly budget within the available sources adding that by taking solid steps government has tried to provide relief to the industrialists and traders community.

He said that government presented best possible budget in present circumstances that will help in boosting the national economy.

Talking to APP here on Saturday, MNA Jaffar Laghari from Rajanpur said that it was for the first time in country’s history that a government has allocated over 100 billion rupees for the development schemes.

He said that a historical relief package has been announced for farmers which will bring about a green revolution in the country. MNA Dr Hafiz-ur-Rehman said that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was striving to provide maximum relief to masses. He said that criticism of budget by the opposition parties was unfair. He said that people were satisfied with the policies of the government.

Talking to APP here, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad Saturday said that Rs 4.75 trillion budget focused to improve infrastructure development, energy, agriculture and information technology. He said that salaries and pension had been increased in fiscal budget 2017-18 besides minimum wage fixed to Rs 15000.

Talking to APP here on Saturday Ch. Saeed, former President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry from Mirpur (AK) appreciated the allocation of funds for the timely completion of 969 MW Neelam Jhelum Hydel Power Project and for the up gradation of Mangla Power House besides for the development of hydro power sector with prime focus to add 10 thousand megawatt of power to the national grid by the first quarter of next year.

He said that it was balanced budget adding that in the fiscal budget it was tried to alleviate the poverty, unemployment through raising the minimum salaries of the working class/laborers and also made 10 percent increase in salaries of the government employees as well as the pensioners.