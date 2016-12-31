Masses have rejected negative politics

Staff Reporter

Provincial Religious Affairs Minister Syed Zaeem Hussain Qadri Thursday said the PML-N would also win in the general elections-2018 on the basis of its performance.

“Masses are well aware of performance of the present government and they will no more be hoodwinked by the PTI chief’s negative propaganda,” he added.

Talking to a delegation of Ulema and Mushaikh at his office, he said opponents always did negative criticism, having no programme of development and prosperity for the country. The minister said the PTI leader should wait for the next general elections to be held in 2018.