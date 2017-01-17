Mass transit system for Capital

A Chinese firm, already engaged in construction of Orange Line project in Lahore, has offered to build a state-of-the-art mass transit system in the Federal Capital and also recommended a modern Light Rail Transit project for the city. A presentation has already been given to senior management of the civic body and it is now up to the decision-makers to make a choice based on present and future needs of the Capital.

It is true that Rawalpindi-Islamabad Metro Bus project has helped mitigate suffering of commuters who now have a decent mode of travel available to them and that too at affordable rates. However, it is also a fact that benefit of the project are not reaching to all parts of two cities and their suburban areas from where hundreds of thousands of people move in and out of the two cities daily. One therefore still witnesses traffic jams and congestions on different roads, despite widening of roads and implementation of project to convert major arteries of the capital as signal free, because of growing population, addition of new housing schemes and acquisition of personal transport by citizens. The situation is going to become more complicated in future and therefore, proper planning has to be made and steps taken to address the problem. The Prime Minister has also approved a project to link the new Islamabad Airport with Metro Bus and this would also help resolve traffic problem from one direction but there is dire need to initiate similar projects to link Rawat, Bhara Kahu and Alipur with the Metro Bus besides a Tram system within the city as suggested by the Chinese firm.

