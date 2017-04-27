Mass cheating in Sindh intermediate exams

Larkana

Despite strict orders by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to bring an end to mal practices during examinations, cheating at massive level has continued to persist during ongoing intermediate examinations across Sindh including Larkana as students gave Sindhi language paper by openly consulting with key books and mobile phones.

According to reports, the candidates used books and other material to do English paper in Sukkur but the administration and vigilance team didn’t take any action in this regard. Rampant cheating was also observed during Sindhi exam in Larkana where solved papers were being sold at Rs 100.

On the other hand, students boycotted English paper in solidarity with those who were caught red-handed while doing cheating in Mirpur Mathelo. It was learnt that police took two students into custody and decided to launch case against them.

The cheating culture during board examinations has become usual in Sindh but the concerned departments have not taken any concrete step to halt this heinous crime in the province, despite clear orders of the chief minister.—INP