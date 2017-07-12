Masood wants world focus on Kashmir solution

Altaf Hamid Rao.

Mirpur (ajk)

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while talking to twenty five members of the Foreign Relations Committee of the European Parliament in Brussals on Tuesday, called for a sharper focus of the international community on the Kashmir dispute for a just and lasting solution.

President Masood Khan urged the European Parliament, which he said was the first international sovereign Parliament, to call for an end to the horrendous human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir, says a message reaching to this correspondent on Tuesday.

“Instead of showing cautious neutrality, the European Parliament and other world parliaments should speak up for the rights of the Kashmiri people”, he said.

The President appealed to the European Parliament to side with the oppressed, and not the oppressor, by calling for an end to massive and gross human rights violations and crimes against humanity being committed in the IOK by the occupation forces.

He said this could be done through passing a resolution on the situation in Kashmir, holding debates on the floor, and facilitating a peace process.

The European countries, President Masood Khan said, has led the international community in evolving and universalising human rights standards, conventions and treaties.

“The international human rights law toady is being violated with impunity in Kashmir”, he said adding the European Parliament should play its role to prevent this outrage.

The European Parliament, he said, should urge the United Nations to use its good offices to stop the ongoing human rights crisis and carnage in Kashmir.

“Most importantly, the UN Security Council should be asked to implement its own resolutions on Kashmir”, he emphasised.