Masood urges EU to notice massive HRs violations in IOK

Addresses Regional Parliament Moot

Special Correspondent

Brussels

The president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Mohammad Masood Khan has called upon European Union to pay attention to massive human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir and to render help in peaceful solution of this long standing issue according to the resolutions of United Nations. He said “Kashmir conflict is not a bilateral conflict between Pakistan and India, but the people of Kashmir are the most important party and their voice must be given due weightage in reaching solution of the issue”.

The President expressed these views while addressing conferences with the members of European Parliament, Brussels Regional Parliament and Belgium based Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora. Large number of member parliaments and community members attended these conferences.

Sardar Masood Khan was of the view that, as flag bearer of human rights, European Union must take notice of the alarming situation of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir where mass blinding by the un lawful use of pallet guns was being used as a weapon to supress the indigenous freedom movement besides killings, torture, disappearances of innocent persons and rape of women to silence the legitimate struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self -determination.

“The only weapon available to supressed Kashmiris was social media where they can post pictures of torture and blood soaked bodies” the President said, as the mainstream media in the West was silent and not reporting the brutalities committed by 700,000 heavily armed forces of India present in the Indian occupied Kashmir.

The silence of media due to urban considerations arising out of economic interests with India has eclipsed the long standing European value of speaking up for protection of human rights, he added.

The conference with MEPs and Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora was organized by the Kashmir Council Brussels, headed by Syed Ali Raza and attended by large number of Members of European Parliament including Anthea McIntyre, Julie Ward, Danielle Caron, Ambassador Anthony Kreisler, Sajjad Karim, Afzal Khan and Amjad Bashir besides large number of community and media representatives.

At the Brussels Regional Parliament the conference was organized by Chairman EU-Pak Friendship Federation Chaudhry Pervez Iqbal Loser and attended by Emin Ozkara Vice President and member of the Brussels Parliament and members of Brussels Parliament Dr. Manzoor Zahoor Elahi, Andre du Bus de Warnaffe, Catherine Moureaux, Senators Bertin Mampaka, Simone Susskind and Nadia Elyousfi and President Post Versa Andy Vermant as well as representatives of media Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora based in Belgium.