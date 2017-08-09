Masood urges British MPs to make trade with India conditional to Kashmir issue

Muzaffarabad

The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan stressed the British parliamentarian to make trade and economic agreements with India conditional to the Kashmir issue and raise the Kashmir issue in its parliament besides, asking their prime minister and foreign minister to explain their stance on Kashmir situation.

He was talking to a British delegation comprising on parliamentarians, councilors and Kashmiri activists working on Kashmir issue in Britain and elsewhere. The five member delegation headed by Andrew John Goyene MP of labour party and shadow minister for local government and community in British Parliament. The delegation was called on president house here on Tuesday.

The President Masood told the delegation that Kashmiri nation will succeed in getting their right to self-determination as they are facing gross human rights violation by Indian occupied forces which could not deter them from their firm resolve. He added and hoped that the world conscience will wake up and support the Kashmir cause according to their aspirations despite having trade and economic ties with India.

He said that we are not begging but asking for our fundamental right which the UN Security Council has promised with Kashmiri people seventy years back. He appealed to world community particularly to UN Security Council, International Human Rights Council and other world powers to take stalk of Indian atrocities committing against unarmed Kashmiri people and stop India from its state sponsored terrorism and genocide of Kashmiri people in IHK.

The AJK President asked the British Parliamentarians that the Britain has deep approach in Common Wealth, European Union and other international institutions and it should raise its voice at these forums for the suffering people of Kashmir in its background and the present political scenario of IHK, Masood added.

He told the delegation that liberated territory of Azad Kashmir is a very peaceful place instead of Indian held Kashmir and our region has high literacy rate whereas, the youth in IHK are being pushed towards illiteracy by Indian forces through imposing continued curfew and public harassment .

Andrew John Goyene MP of labor party and shadow Minister for local government and Community in British Parliament on the occasion said that Kashmiri people should not dismay from their fate and sooner or later their dream come true while quoting the long struggle of blacks led by Nelson Mandela and said that after a series of adversities and long struggle of South African blacks achieved their goal. He also gives precedents of fall of Berlin wall between East and West Germany.

While responding the queries of AJK university students, Andrew said that Kashmir issue would be raised at every possible forum and all efforts would be made to highlight the Kashmir cause in its true perspective. He said we are lobbying in our parliament and Kashmir issue is in the manifesto of labor party and it will knock every door for seeking support of Kashmir issue.

He also stressed upon the students to utilize modern resources including social media through video clips, photographs and other materials as to seek world attention towards Kashmir dispute and get access of different influential institutions in this regard.—PR