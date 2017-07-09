Masood Khan, Farooq Haider pay rich tributes to Burhan Wani

Muzaffarabad

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Saturday paid rich tributes to the martyred Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

In their separate messages on his first martyrdom anniversary, Sardar Masood Khan and Raja Farooq Haider said, “Shaheed Burhan Wani is a role model for Kashmiri youth.”

They said, “Burhan Wani has rendered immense contribution to the ongoing freedom struggle in occupied Kashmir, who would be an inspiration for coming generations.—NNI