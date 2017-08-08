Masood, Kh Asif discuss Indian held Kashmir situation

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan Monday met Foreign Affairs minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and discussed the current situation in Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir, continued killing of innocent Kashmiri youth by the Indian occupational forces in fake encounters, arrests of the Kashmiri hurriyat leaders, violation of ceasefire by the Indian troops in form of frequent unprovoked firing on the line of control and other matters of mutual interest.

Briefing media here late Monday about the contents of the meeting between the two leaders, an AJK Presidential spokesperson that the AJK President felicitated Khawaja Muhammad Asif for assuming the charge of the office of the External Affairs Minister.

The AJK President expressed the hope that he would perform an active role at the diplomatic front at the international level to protect and safeguard the interests of the country besides to advocate for the national Kashmir cause to the best of his abilities.

President Masood said on this occasion that Indian occupational forces including the intelligence agencies have unleashed the reign of state terrorism and violence against the innocent people in occupied Jammu & Kashmir to suppress their voice of freedom from the Indian subjugation. “The means of the daily life including business and properties of the innocent Kashmiris were being destroyed by the Indian occupational forces in the bleeding vale of Kashmir”, Sardar Masood said.

He said students as well as teachers in schools and colleges in the occupied valley are being harassed and victimized of inhuman methods. The youth active on the social media were being picked up and martyred by the Indian troops in the fake encounters by the Indian occupational forces, he added.

Sardar Masood further said that arrests of the kashmiri hurriyat (freedom) leaders were continuing in the occupied valley where they were being subjected to the third-degree methods including inhuman behavior in the torture cells and the prisons.

The AJK President said that the sources of employment have been snatched by the Indian occupational forces in the turbulent occupied valley. He pointed that securing means of daily life have become impossible because of continued imposition of restrictions including curfew and strikes.

The AJK President said that Pakistan had always strongly supported Kashmiris just and principled struggle for freedom and achievement of the right to self determination by extending moral , political and diplomatic support

The President also pointed out that the Indian occupational forces were violating every moral norms and of human rights by halting economic activities and creating a famine like situation in certain areas of Indian Occupied Kashmir. He added that students are harassed on a daily basis and an information blockade has been created muffling the voice of the activists.

The President acknowledged the every possible sincere efforts of the incumbent Government of Pakistan highlighting the plight of Kashmiris among the international community. Sardar Masood also said that the Indian government has resorted to changing the demographics of the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Expressing his concern, foreign minister Khawaja Asif assured that the Government of Pakistan will continue its fullest support diplomatically, morally and politically to the Kashmiris and shall never compromise on their right to self determination. He said that any violation of the cease fire by India in form of unprovoked firing on the LoC might further aggravate the Kashmir issue.

The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan looks forward to a peaceful solution to the ongoing crisis and hopes the Indian Government would positively respond with the same commitment by withdrawing their army from IOK and engaging in peace talks, according to the official spokesman of AJK govt.