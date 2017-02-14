Masood condemns Indian firing in Thoob sector

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has strongly condemned the killings of three Pakistani Army soldiers in the Thoob sector of Bhimber district.

‘This is a criminal and cowardly act designed to reignite escalation along LOC’, Sardar Masood said.

The AJK president prayed for the soldiers of the Pak Army martyrs – Naik Ghulam Rasool, Naik Imran Zafar and Sepoy Imam Buksh – and conveyed his deepest condolences to the families.

Sardar Masood Khan said.The Armed Forces of Pakistan and people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir are fully prepared and determined to oppose Indian aggression and brutalities.

‘We regret that India instead of making efforts for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute is stoking fires of war in the region. This is highly irresponsible conduct’, he said.