Masjid Al-Aqsa locked down for Muslims

Maemuna Sadaf

AL-AQSA Masjid also known as Bait-Ul-Muqadas is the third holiest site for Muslims, situated in Jerusalem. Jerusalem is disputed area between Muslim community and Jews. For Muslims,Masjid-e-Al-Aqsa is former place towards which Muslims used to say prayers. This place is also referred to as the ruins of Temple Mount by Jews, the holiest place in Judaism. Hence, Al-Aqsa compound is of great significance for both Muslims and Jews, makes this compound the most contested religious site of the world.

After clash between Israeli police and three Palestinians (from occupied West Bank), the specific area and Al-Aqsa masjid compound at holy place was locked down just before Friday prayers on 14th July 2017. This is the first time in years that mosque has been closed.

A wave of unrest broke out after this locked down. Israeli authorities are in a view that attackers had come from flash point holy site, which includes the Al-Aqsa Masjid and the Dome of the Rock, to wreak havoc. Several hundred people can be seen praying outside the entrance of compound.

The closure of Masjid-e-Al-Aqsa and compound triggered anger in Muslims and Jordan, the holy site’s custodians. On last Friday, Jordan called for immediate reopening of mosque. Jordan along with Palestine warned Israel that locked down of this sacred compound is dangerous and unprecedented. The important political and religious figures of Palestine denounced the ongoing closure of Al-Aqsa mosque as a religious violence, also violation of religious freedom. On the other hand, Israel indicated that the mosque will be closed until security was assessed. Whereas, Hamas, the Islamist movement that runs Gaza Strip and Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas’s rivals, has welcomed the attack calling it “a response to the Zionist terrorism and desecration over Al-Aqsa mosque. Skirmishes broke out between Israeli police and worshippers, with Red Crescent reported 17 people wounded. With increase in tension, two mosques in the northern Israeli Arab Town of Maghar were targeted overnight.

Although, Israel is reasoning its act as security measures for the sacred place yet the act of closure of mosque has triggered tension and anger. Proposals to change security measures at the compound have sparked controversy in the past. More than two hundred Protestants, protested outside of Al- Aqsa mosque wanted the said mosque to be reopened. The Protestants were carrying play cards, conveying the message “by locking down Al-Aqsa, Israel is throwing sacred place on fire.”

Leaders of Palestine, Israel, and Jordan gathered in a meeting to settle this issue. Muslims all over the world are angered on this locked down.Pakistan Ulema council also gave remarks that closure of Al-Aqsa mosque is unbearable.Turkey, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Egypt along with different communities and Unions condemned and denounced the recurrent Israeli aggression against sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque and closure of doors for worshippers.

The said tensions prompted international community to call for tranquil and restoration of the status quo, which gives religious control over the compound to Muslims and the Jews right to visit this sacred place, but not pray there.In United Nations Security Council briefing, the importance of early solution of crisiswas mentioned.

Concluding more, the protection of Islamic character and sanctity of Al- Quds (Jerusalem) and Al-Haram-Al-Sharif (Al-Aqsa Mosque) is important for the whole Muslim world. It is need of the hour that Muslim countries should gather against this act of Israel to protect this sacred place.