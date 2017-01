Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Court of Second Munsif, Srinagar has sent illegally detained senior APHC leader, Masarrat Aalam Butt to 11-days of judicial remand. Police had sought three-day remand of Masarrat Aalam Butt some days back after he was bailed by a Srinagar court.

“Masarrat’s police remand had expired but the court of Second Munsif, Srinagar sent him to 11-day of judicial remand,” a Muslim League spokesperson said.—KMS