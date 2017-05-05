Masarrat Aalam’s remand extended till May 15

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a court in Baramulla has extended the judicial remand of illegally detained senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League (JKML), Masarrat Aalam Butt, till 15th of this month.

The JKML in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Masarrat Aalam Butt was produced before a court in connection with a false case registered against him. It said that the case pertained to possession of cell phones inside jail premises.

The statement said that Indian police had re-arrested the JKML Chairman minutes on April 24, 2017, after he was released following granting of bail to him by a local court in Baramulla on similar charges. It said that the court extended his judicial remand till May 15.

It is to mention here that Masarrat Aalam Butt is behind the bars since October 2010 after he spearheaded mass uprising that year. He was released for a short period in 2015 and is presently lodged in district jail Baramulla. Since October 2010, Masarrat Aalam has been granted bail in 46 separate FIRs, but the authorities continue to keep him under illegal detention. He has been booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act, 34 times since 1990.

Meanwhile, the JKML spokesman in a statement in Srinagar termed the recent assertion of Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdoðan, wherein he called for settlement of the Kashmir dispute through dialogue and offered his country’s role in the resolution of the dispute.

He termed India’s reaction to the remarks of Recep Tayyip Erdoðan as unfortunate and rejected India’s claim that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between Pakistan and India. He said that Kashmir was internationally-recognized dispute pending resolution for past several decades.—KMS