Srinagar

Bandipora Sessions Court Wednesday suspended the bail order of senior Hurriyat leader Masarat Aalam Bhat till February 27.

Aalam, who is currently lodged at Police Station Sumbal, was granted bail by Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Bandipora in a 2015 case.

However, the State Government moved to Sessions Court in Bandipora against the bail order.—RK