Masarrat Aalam sent on judicial remand

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a court has extended the remand of illegally-detained senior APHC leader, Masarrat Aalam Butt, till Wednesday.

The High Court of the occupied territory had recently declared detention of Masarrat Aalam Butt under black law, Public Safety Act, as illegal and ordered his release. However, Indian police had re-arrested him in another fake case immediately after his release.

He was produced before a court in Sopore on Monday that extended his remand till tomorrow (Wednesday).

Masarrat Aalam Butt is under unlawful detention since 2010. He was released in March 2015 but only after 40 days he was again arrested.

It may be recalled that on August 27, 2015, while terming preventive detention as “undemocratic and repugnant to rule of law,” the High Court of the occupied territory had said that the maximum period of detention under preventive custody is 12 months and its life cannot be extended beyond such period for any reason whatsoever.—KMS