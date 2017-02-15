Masarrat Aalam again jailed on 15-day remand

Baramulla

In occupied Kashmir, senior APHC leader and Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, who was shifted to Hajin Police Station in Bandipora district, on Tuesday, was sent to Baramulla district jail again.

“Masarrat Aalam Butt Masarrat was produced in the Court of First Magistrate, Srinagar where a police party from Hajin came and took him along,” a JKML spokesman said in a statement issued in Srinagar.

The spokesman said, “Masarrat was Wednesday produced before a Court in Hajin which sent him on fifteen days fresh remand.”

He added that soon after the Court order, Masarrat was again shifted to district jail Baramulla.

Masarrat is undergoing detention since 2010 after he spearheaded people’s uprising by issuing protest calendars. Meanwhile, Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) in a statement issued in Srinagar said, there is no moral justification of the continuous arrest of Masarrat Aalam Butt, shifting him from one jail to other, and implicating him in false cases. DFP General Secretary Abdullah Tari said Aalam is kept behind bars despite several release orders issued by courts. He also termed the arrest of Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) chief Aasiya Andrabi and her secretary Sofi Fehmeeda as unjustified.—KMS