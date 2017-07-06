Maryam’s appearance before JIT shows Sharifs’ commitment for supremacy of law: PML-N MPAs

Peshawar

PML-N members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Wednesday said appearance of Maryam Nawaz before the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the Panama Papers issue showed the commitment of Sharif family to uphold the supremacy of law and constitution in the country. Talking to APP, PML-N Parliamentary Leader in the KP Assembly Sardar Aurangzaib Nalota said Maryam set an example for others to emulate as despite being the daughter of a sitting prime minister, she appeared before the JIT and like his father, brothers and uncles presented herself for accountability, which was unprecedented in the country’s history.

“There is no allegation against Maryam Nawaz, but she extended full cooperation to the JIT despite reservations,” he remarked. Sardar Nalota said Maryam Nawaz had high respect for the rule of law which was evident from the fact that there was no mention of her name in the Supreme Court’s order, but she still appeared before the JIT. He said appearnace of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Hussain Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz and Maryam Nawaz before the JIT showed that the Sharif family believed in the supremacy of constitution.

According to MPA Rushad Khan, Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before the JIT had further enhanced the public image of the Sharif family. Although her name was not mentioned in the Supreme Court’s order, yet she complied with the JIT’s summons, setting the highest benchmark of having respect for law for others to follow, he added.

The MPA said as soon as the Panama Papers issue cropped up it was Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who on his own wrote a letter to the Supreme Court for setting up an inquiry commission and now his entire family appeared before the JIT, which showed their commitment to uphold the law. He said the prime minister had defeated the designs of some elements, who wanted to destabilize democracy by pitching state institutions against one another.

He said the opponents were doing politics over non-issues as they were scared of the PML-N government’s popularity because of its development works. They knew that if the Nawaz Sharif government completed its five-year term, then their politics would come to an end forever, he added. Rushad Khan said the prime minister had faced all the challenges with courage in the past and would continue serving the people after emerging successful in the non-issue of Panama Papers.

He said it was Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who made Pakistan a nuclear power in 1998 and brought economic stability, besides constructing roads in his earlier tenures, and now was launching projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor for speedy development of the country. She said the PML-N had strong roots among the masses and would emerge victorious in the general election 2018.—APP