Maryam warns opponents against political battle

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Without quoting any name of a politician and political party, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that no one can wage a political battle better than Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N).

As the deadline approaches for submission of Panamagate Joint Investigation Team (JIT)’s report, its consequent impacts are apparent with statements of leaders from ruling and opposition parties.

In her latest tweet, Maryan Nawaz said: “Woh mard nahi jo dar jae ……” [He is not a man who fears]. The subsequent tweet adds without specifying any name of person and party that “If you have turned it into a political battle, no one can fight it better than PMLN.”

The tweets were made at a time when the entire opposition holding PML-N responsible to ensure appearance of Qatari Prince before the probing team being sole witness in the case.

“The prince could come to Pakistan for hunting houbara bustard but could not turn up for recording statement,” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s Secretary Information Shafqat Mahmood said on Saturday while talking to media persons.

Separately, Sheikh Rasheed on Sunday said that with the Qatari prince refusing to acknowledge legal status of the JIT and appearing before it, Sharif’s were left with no defense.