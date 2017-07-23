Maryam takes a swipe at Imran over London flat money trail

Islamabad

Daughter of Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz on Saturday mocked at Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan for failing to submit complete money trail and details of his county cricket income and schedule in the Supreme Court.

Maryam Nawaz shared screen grabs of different TV channels which had tickers breaking court news that Imran has no record of his salary because county cricket in England, from where he claims to have earned huge money, does not keep record older than 20 years.

Maryam wrote on her Twitter account, “While you (Imran) were busy conspiring against others, you left your closet open and your skeletons fell out. God has His own ways.”

As a bottom line, she said, “Don’t attack others with a LIE when you can be destroyed with the TRUTH.”— NNI