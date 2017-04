Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Daughter of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, on Wednesday categorically denied media reports that the Sharif family was displeased with their legal counsel.

In a tweet, Maryam stated that Salman Akram Raja’s professional credentials were undisputed. She said this in her tweet after denying media reports that Sharif family were not happy with their legal counsel owing to the Panama leaks verdict.