Maryam raises questions over parameters of justice in country

Election campaign in NA-120 picking up momentum

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The election campaign in the by -election of NA-120 has started picking up momentum after the visit of leaders of contesting parties candidates to the constituency.

Although there are over three dozen candidates in the run but the real contest is expected between the PML-N and PTI candidates.

The ruling PML-N, has fielded ousted prime minister’s wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz as its candidate. In the absence of Kulsoom Nawaz, who is facing cancer her daughter Maryam Nawaz is spearheading the campaign.

Maryam is not only regularly visiting the constituency but also holding meetings with the supporters of the PML-N. Mariyam is set to kick off her door-to-door campaign in NA-120 constituency in next few days.

On Thursday, Maryam Nawaz addressed a PML-N women workers convention at a marriage hall in Abid market. Slogans were raised in favour of Nawaz Sharif and against Imran Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam raised questions on parameters of justice in the country. She said, “Pervez Musharraf who violated the Constitution is sitting abroad and certified liar (Imran) who made the country hostage and attacked Supreme Court had taken refuge on mountain and declared ‘sadiq and ameen”.

Why Nawaz Sharif was sent home at a time when the country was moving forward and achieving the goal and progress, Maryam questioned? She added that when all conspiracies under the cover of rigging, sit-in, Panama Leaks failed, Nawaz was disqualified on the basis of “iqama.”

She said the fate of Nawaz Sharif would be decided by the people instead of any court. She remained steadfast with her father during last four years and with faced all the conspiracies including Dawn and Panama Leaks. She added that politics based on pawn would no more exist.

She said those who ridiculed Jangla Bus, Dengue crisis and taunted us over development projects would have to face wrath of public when they would come to seek votes from NA-120.

She said the NA-120 is the constituency from where Nawaz was elected thrice and on September 17 people would vote the PML-N for bringing prosperity and restoring sanctity of ballot papers. “The opponents of developmental works in Lahore are asking for votes in bye-elections. People must hold them accountable on September 17 for their opposition to developmental works,” she said.

Maryam further said that when she started election campaign in 2013 general elections, there was darkness in houses and shops but now when she is running the election drive, there is no load shedding. “People are asking why the journey of development was stopped by sending home to Nawaz Sharif,” she added.

She also asked the party workers to pray for good health of her mother so that she could come back. “Those who sent Nawaz Sharif home are hiding while Nawaz Sharif is standing like a rock,” she added.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaista Pervaiz Malik MNA urged party workers to step out from their houses for the campaign. She asked the women workers to reach out voters of the constituency to spread the party message.

Maiza Hameed, Majid Zahoor MPA, Farzana Butt, Nasreen Nawaz, Syed Touseef Shah, Shehbaz Haider, Farkhanda Malik were present.

On the other hand, Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf candidate Dr Yasmin Rashid said the PML-N was misusing everything, be it state resources or animals, to win the bye-election of NA-120.

“Maryam Bibi and her party men are using state machinery in violation of code of conduct given by the Election Commission,” she said.

PTI senior leader Makhdoom Shah Mehmud Qureshi also blamed the ruling PML-N for using state machinery in NA-120 bye-election.

The PPP-nominated candidate Faisal Mir is also running the election campaign. On Thursday, PPP held a public gathering at Islampura.

Moreover, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has formally issued summary of polling scheme for holding by-election in NA-120, Lahore scheduled for 17th of next month.

Moreover, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has formally issued summary of polling scheme for holding by-election in NA-120, Lahore scheduled for 17th of next month.

According to election commission, there are three hundred twenty-one thousand seven hundred and eighty-six registered voters in the constituency. There would be one hundred and three male while ninety eight female and nineteen combined polling stations.

