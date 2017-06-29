Maryam Nawaz summoned to appear before JIT on July 5

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

While availing just one day off on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, the six member joint investigation team formed to probe into offshore dealings of the prime minister’s family continued its work Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Wednesday Joint Investigation Team reviewed the details of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s business accounts. According to sources, Habib Bank’s senior officers appeared before the JIT with details of prime minister’s bank accounts. Habib Bank officers also presented details of the Hudaibiya Paper Mills to the JIT.

On Tuesday, the JIT issued a summon to Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of the prime minister, to appear before 5th July.

Maryam will become the sixth member of the Sharif family to appear before the high-profile probe team, formed on May 6 in light of the Supreme Court’s April 20 judgment in the Panama Papers case.

The team has also asked the prime minister’s sons Hussain Nawaz and Hassan Nawaz to appear before it for further questioning on July 4 and July 3, respectively.

Hussain, the elder son of the PM, has appeared before the JIT for five times whereas Hassan has been questioned three times.

The prime minister’s cousin, Tariq Shafi, has also been summoned to make his second appearance before the JIT on July 2.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif have also recorded their statements before the JIT. Captain Safdar and former Interior Minister Rehman Malik have also made their appearance before the JIT, which is due to present its final report before the apex court on July 10.