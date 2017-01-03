Maryam Nawaz actual owner of Mayfair flats: Imran

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan said his party had dug out several documents which revealed that Maryam Nawaz was the actual owner of the Mayfair Flats.

“Maryam was beneficiary for two companies, and those companies owned the Mayfair flats,” Imran was addressing a news conference here on Tuesday.

“In 2004, Mayfair flats were worth Rs 4 billion. Where did Maryam Nawaz acquire such enormous wealth from?” questioned the PTI chairman.

Imran Khan said he had heard in the Supreme Court that Maryam Nawaz received a car worth Rs20 million as a gift. He added that everyone knows that the letter from Qatar was fake.

The PTI chairman alleged that the prime minister had lied in the Supreme Court and the Parliament which is tantamount to perjury.

He said as a political party their job was to identify corruption, not investigate it.

“Investigation of corruption is what institutions like the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) should be doing,” he said.

General Secretary PTI Jehangir Tareen gave a presentation over the documents saying that they had dug out a trail of emails which uncover lies of the government.

Jehangir Tareen said that some of the emails were in Spanish and they translated it. “In the entire story Maryam Nawaz appears to be the owner of offshore companies,” he said.

He said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had written a letter to Mossack Fonseca on June 12, 2012 where it asked six questions about Nescol and Nielsen companies. A reply was received on June 22.

The PTI Secretary General said his party has an entire email trail over who wrote a letter to whom, which they could provide the media if the need arises.