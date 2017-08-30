Maryam kicks off Kulsoom Nawaz NA-120 campaign

Says Nawaz is ‘Sadiq and Ameen’

Salim AhmedSalim Ahmed

Lahore

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of ousted premier Nawaz Sharif Tuesday formally kicked off the NA-120 by-election campaign on behalf of her mother Kulsoom Nawaz who was fighting cancer. Maryam started the campaign by visiting the Mazar of great saint Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh. She laid floral wreath on the grave of Sufi saint Abul Hassan Ali Hajvery and offered ‘fateha’. She prayed for the country’s solidarity and integrity. She also prayed for the good health of her mother. Before leaving her Raiwind residence, sacrificial animals were sacrificed as ‘sadqa’.After visiting the Mazar, Maryam told media that when his father talk world listen to him. “My father remained silent for a long period but now when he is speaking why some people are disturbed. She added that she would also leave for London after the election campaign. Later, while inaugurating the main election office of Kulsoom Nawaz in PP-140 at Mozang area, Maryam said that Nawaz Sharif is both ‘Sadiq and Amin’ (truthful and honest) as the cases were started in the name of corruption and ended with offshore accounts. She said the political opponents should realise that Nawaz stayed silent for a long time and now they should gather courage to listen to what he says. The PML-N workers chanted a loud “no” when Maryam Nawaz asked whether they accept the Supreme Court’s verdict in Panama case. “Are you ready to elect Nawaz Sharif for the fourth time,” she asked. She questioned if the voters were willing to accept the Supreme Court’s decision to disqualify her father, in response to which the audience chanted in negation. She took a promise from party workers to vote for PML-N on September 17. “Promise that you will vote for my mother, your mother…Kulsoom Nawaz,” she said, adding: “Lions of Lahore will come out to ‘roar’ in support of the PML-N in NA-120 by-polls.” She added that campaign under cover of rigging, sit-in, Panama and “Iqama’ are aimed at targeting Nawaz. She said that Nawaz made atomic explosions, gives the country CPEC, and initiated projects for overcoming load shedding. She criticised political opponents and said that under which face they would ask for vote because they used to criticize Metro and Orange projects in Lahore. On the other hand, ECP issued notices to Punjab Food Minister Bilal Yasin and MPA Mujahid Zahoor for violating the code of conduct and entering NA-120 with Maryam Nawaz despite rules against such action. ECP has asked the members of provincial government to respond to the notices within three days time. The Election of Pakistan has already barred federal minister Mohammad Pervaiz Malik from taking part in NA-120 bye-elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan will establish 220 polling stations and 573 polling booths where the constituency’s 321,786 registered voters can cast their vote.

Related