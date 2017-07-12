Maryam forged documents with Calibri font: JIT

Observer Report

Islamabad

The Panamagate Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has accused Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter, Maryam Nawaz, of presenting fake documents on two 2006 declarations to the probe team using the “Calibri” font, which was not commercially available until January 30, 2007.

The JIT, which is probing allegations of money laundering against Nawaz Sharif and his family, said Maryam, her brothers, Hussain and Hassan, and her husband, Captain Mohammad Safdar (retd), had signed false documents to mislead the Supreme Court.

The team that probed offshore assets of Sharif family said in its report that Maryam claimed herself to be “trustee not the owner” of Avenfield properties in London, which linked her to Minerva Services and Samba Financial, Geo News reported.