Maryam confident of Nawaz Sharif’s ‘resounding return’

Islamabad

Deploring the Su-preme Court’s verdict in the Panamagate case, Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on Friday said its ‘also’ unprecedented that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is still united and unfazed in wake of the apex court’s disqualification judge-ment against Nawaz Sharif.

Taking to Twitter, she said the top court’s verdict will pave the way for Nawaz Sharif’s resounding victory in General Elections 2018 while laying em-phasis ‘Rok sakte ho to rok lo’ [stop us if you can].

She has been flying in the face of Panama Papers investigation and dubbing it a conspiracy against the government but her all efforts came to grief when the Supreme Court’s five-judge bench on Friday declared Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif ineligible to rule in the much-awaited verdict in the Panama Papers case.

The premier’s daughter has remained averse to Panamagate probe and put her all diehard efforts to establish an opinion that the opposition parties have been concocting false and baseless allegations against the Sharif family but all her efforts went in vain with the top court’s final verdict in the case today.—NNI