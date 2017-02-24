Marwat joins PPP

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Former Sindh Minister Irfanullah Marwat has joined the Peoples Party. He did that after meeting the party leader Asif Zardari in Karachi Friday, said an announcement,

Marwat, who was minister during Musharraf days, said he had some reservations about PPP.

These were removed after meeting Zardari. He has therefore decided to join the PPP. Earlier former MNA, and deputy speaker of the Sindh assembly Nabeel Gabol, and former Sindh minister Nadir Akmal Leghari who too was with Musharraf under Q-League banner, had joined the PPP Zardari it seems wants to expand the party but is picking people who could earn him a seat in the Sindh or the National Assembly.