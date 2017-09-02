Marvi represents Pakistan in Austrian leadership programme

Islamabad

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Marvi Memon and Chief Executive Officer, Careem Pakistan, Junaid Iqbal, were chosen to represent Pakistan in Austrian Leadership Programme (ALPs) 2017, organized by the Austrian government for the potential leaders of the world. Marvi attended the 7th edition of ALPs in Vienna, which is being participated by representative from Pakistan, India, USA, Argentina, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, Ecuador, Georgia, Iran, Macedonia, Mozambique, South Africa, Serbia, Nigeria and Uzbekistan.

ALPS’ Austrian Leadership Programmes-bring together leaders from around the globe to establish a strong long-term network while spending a unique week in Austria, said a news release issued here on Thursday. Austria is home to flagship industries and world-leading enterprises in many sectors. Some of the innovative Austrian brands have already become global names, including IT sector to semiconductor manufacturing and automotive industries. Under the Austrian Leadership Programmes (ALPS), decision-makers from around the globe have shared their experiences of leadership in their respective areas of intervention.

The young and dynamic leaders interacted and connected with top leaders from business and public life in Austria. The participants also called on high-level representatives from Austrian business, industry, politics and public life.

The young leadership from various countries Visited Vienna-based headquarters of international organizations; corporate groups and production sites; Conversed with Austria’s leading representatives in the fields of technology/innovation/research and Austria’s vibrant start-up community and benefitted from Austria’s networks and links to Central and Eastern Europe.

The major companies and organizations visited by the ALP participants include business leaders like Red Bull, Stanglwirt Hotel, GE Jenbacher, EGGER, Tyrolit, Swarovski, and Reidel which showcased the performance of their organizations during interactive sessions with participants, provided the opportunity to create bridges for cooperation and transfer of ideas among the countries through the participants. The participants were also briefed by the Secretary General of the Austrian Ski Federation on Austria’s know how and excellence in the winter sports industry.

During the course of the programme, Marvi Memon called on the Secretary General of the Ministry for European Integration and Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Michael Linhart. She interacted with Political Consultant Thomas Hofar; Member of Parliament.