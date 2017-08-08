Marvi discusses gender equality with UN Advisor

Islamabad

Minister of State and Chairperson BISP, MNA Marvi Memon who is also ‘Member World Bank Advisory Council on Gender and Development’, held a meeting with Ms Elizabeth Broderick to discuss issues of women empowerment, gender equality and domestic and family violence in Islamabad on Monday.

Ms Elizabeth Broderick is Global Co-Chair Women’s Empowerment Principles, UN Global Compact and Special Advisor to Under-Secretary UN Women. She is founder of “Male Champions of Change” and Australia’s former Sex Discrimination Commissioner. She is on visit to Pakistan to discuss efforts underway in Australia, Pakistan and globally to advance women’s equality and to engage private as well as public sector leaders to support and propagate policies on gender equality.

Ms Elizabeth said that gender equality is one of the most significant societal and economic issues. We need more decent powerful men to step up beside women in building a gender equal world. If women are left out intentionally, then they are excluded by the system unintentionally, that’s why we need to increase women representation at every forum for sustainable development. To start with, we must champion gender equality in our organizations if we want a visible change and increase of women in leadership positions. During the discussion on efforts in Pakistan for women empowerment, Minister Memon stated that BISP, by providing financial assistance to 5.4 million most vulnerable households through women head of families, contributes directly to the women empowerment in the country.—NNI