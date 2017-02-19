Marvi condoles with blast victims’ families

Shahdadpur

The State Minister and Chairperson BISP Marvi Memon visited the village of Baqa Dahiri here on Saturday where she offered condolence with the heirs of Siddique Dahiri and Raja Khaskheli who lost their lives in Sehwan suicide blast two days back.

On behalf of the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Marvi Memon expressed sympathies with bereaved family members and offered fateha for the rest of the departed souls.

Talking to media persons outside the residence of deceased Raja Khaskheli, the State Minister strongly condemned the suicide blast at the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalanad and termed it a cowardly act of those who were playing with the lives of innocent people. She said that the Government of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had been engaged in combating terrorism with iron hand and soon the peace would be prevailed in all over the country.

Meanwhile, a Condolence reference for the martyrs of Hazrat Sakhi Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Sehwan Sharif was held at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur. According to a press release, a large number of teachers, officers, employees and students attended the reference.

The participants of the reference demanded of the government to take stric security measures to secure the devotees at all the Shrines, Mosques, Imam Bargahs and others prominent places throughout the county to avert any untowards incident.

Later, the participants also prayed for the security, integrity and peace of the country. They condemned the wave of recent terror attacks countrywide.—APP