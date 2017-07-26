Marvi checks ongoing NSER survey in Mohmand Agency

Staff Reporter

Mohmand Agency

Minister of State and Chairperson BISP MNA Marvi Memon visited Mohmand Agency Tuesday to spot check the ongoing survey for NSER update. Chairperson BISP inspected survey teams carrying out Door to Door survey and held meetings with Assistant Political Agent Naveed Akbar and notables where she highlighted the importance of National Socio Economic Registry (NSER) and was updated on the progress of BISP survey in Mohmand Agency. Speaking on the occasion, Chairperson BISP said that BISP would ensure 100% coverage and make sure that no area is left out during NSER survey.

The survey will continue till all households are surveyed and every deserving gets its rights, thus fulfilling Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s commitment “Haqdar ko uss ka haq”. Chairperson BISP was briefed that the survey in Mohmand agency that started in April 2017 has surveyed 109% of the expected households. Beyond the expected caseload of 48,825 households, 53,520 households have been surveyed in Mohmand Agency till date. The pilot phase of the survey is in its last stages as BISP has surveyed 2380247 households out of estimated 2988109 households in pilot districts across Pakistan. Chairperson BISP thanked Pakistan Army for providing security to the survey teams.