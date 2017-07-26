Marvellous victory

Women world cup final on Sunday resulted into a nail biting finish as England clinched victory from the teeth of India. Bravo England! Bravo. Although India kept the match in hand till A Shrubsole turned the tables on India with her six wickets take.

India could not show much spine to bear pressure at end and gave in at boiling point. Whatever result was; cricket won. Our women should also learn lesson from our neighbours how to put in some effort to reach top of ladder.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA

Islamabad

Related