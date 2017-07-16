Martyrs of July 15 are heroes of democracy: Speakers

Govt, opposition parties condemn thwarted coup in Turkey

Zubair Qureshi

Pakistan was the first only country and its Parliament is the only Parliament in the world to send a unanimous message of solidarity to the Turkish President and the people of the country in the wake of the bloody coup dated July 15, 2016, that was later thwarted by the brave people of the great country.

Adviser to PM on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said this while speaking at a ceremony organized by the Turkish embassy here on Saturday. He reaffirmed Pakistan government’s belief that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was an elected leader of the country and he means to take the country forward as a role model for others.

Ambassador of Turkey Sadik Babur Girgin expressing his gratitude to the people and the government of Pakistan for their timely support shared some of the horrors of the day last year when around 250 people laid down their lives resisting aerial and military attacks. It was a systemic attack involving only 2pc of Military and led by Fethullah Gülen’s terrorist cult FETO.

One could see Farhatullah Babar, Senator Sehr Kamran of PPP, Mian Muhammad Aslam of Jamaat Islami, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Senator Raja Zafarul Haq, MNA Munaza Hassan of PTI other leaders of parties like JUI-F, National Party, Tehrik-e-Jawanan-e-Pakistan etc.