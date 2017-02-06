Martyred youth laid to rest amid pro-freedom slogans

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the two youth martyred by Indian troops during a fake encounter in Sopore were laid to rest amid pro-freedom slogans in Sopore and Kupwara, today.

Azharuddin Khan alias Ghazi Umar was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in a village in Kupwara, while the other youth, Sajjad Lone was buried at his ancestral graveyard in Bomai .

The mourners shouted pro-freedom slogans during the last rites of Azharuddin of Tursoo village of Kupwara.

Azharuddin Khan along with another mujahid Sajjad Lone of Bomai Sopore was killed in Amargarh area of Sopore, yesterday.—KMS