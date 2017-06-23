Martyred soldiers pride of police: IGP

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Inspector General of Police Punjab Captain ® Muhammad Usman Khattak has said that martyred soldiers are the pride of the Punjab Police and giving more attention to the families of martyred and taking care of them constitutes the priorities of the police welfare.

While addressing a ceremony for the distribution of allotment letters to the families of martyred soldiers at Central Police Office on today, he said that all RPOs and DPOs had already received clear directions from Central Police Office pertaining to the timely transfer of all stipends including Guzara Allowance to the bank account of the martyred soldiers’ widows and heirs. He offered the widows and heirs of martyred soldiers to directly call on him at his office or contact him telephonically if they have any problem regarding transfer of money. “Their problems will be solved on priority basis,” he vowed.