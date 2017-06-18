Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali (RA) observed

Larkana

Youm-e-Ali, the martyrdom of the fourth Caliph Hazrat Ali (RA) was observed in the Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts on Saturday with religious spirit and reverence like other parts of the country. To observe the day, different mourning processions were taken out by the mourners. Special Processions of ‘Zuljanah’, ‘Tazias’ Taboot processions were taken out from different parts of the both districts. In Larkana city, the main procession of Tazia was taken out from Imambargha Syed Bhadur Shah Kazmi and terminated at Siraj Street, near Surhia Padhar after passing through its traditional routes including Bundar Road, Pakistan Chowk, Empaire Road, Municipal road and Shahi bazar. Processions of Aalam, Tazias and Zuljinnah were taken out in Larkana city marched through the fixed routes reached at Pakistan chowk and then after Ziarat of Tazias returned to their respective Imam-bargahs in the night. Hundreds of mourners accompanied the processions and recited ‘Nohas’ and ‘Zikr-e-Ali’. To commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (R.A.), Majalis-e-Ali and Zikr-e-Ali had started from last night and continued Saturday in different parts of Larkana city and other districts. Where, Ulema and Khatibs highlighted the ‘Fazaail’ of Hazrat Ali (R.A.), the son-in-law of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). They paid rich tribute to the the fourth Caliph Hazrat Ali (R.A.) and stressed upon the Muslims to follow the teachings and sacrifices of Hazrat Ali (R.A.). ‘Sabeels’ and stalls were arranged by the philanthropists, Scouts Groups, Social and Political organizations on the occasion to facilitate the mourners along the route of the main procession.—APP