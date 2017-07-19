Martin Dow announces National Consensus Guidelines

Staff Reporter

Martin Dow in collaboration with Dr. Salman Faridi announced the launch of National Consensus Guidelines for Chemoprophylaxis & Surgical Site Infections handbook at an event.

The twenty-five page pocket book containing these guidelines has been compiled after consulting with a consortium of leading practicing surgeons, infectious disease specialists, gynecologists and microbiologists from teaching and public hospitals from across the country. A total of thirty-one of the top surgeons in the country provided their input in preparing these guidelines for the purpose of advising surgeons nationwide. This handy guidebook on evidenced based practices, as per international literature, would serve to reduce the incidents of infection in surgical procedures.

Speaking to the doctors and media, Dr. Salman Faridi, MBBS, FRCS, Professor of Surgery, Medical Director at Liaquat National Hospital & Medical College, Karachi commented: “Currently there is a lack of uniformity among surgical practices across the country. Through the National Consensus Guidelines for Chemoprophylaxis & Surgical Site Infections, we hope to bring all surgeons on the same page.

One of the problems of surgical practice in Pakistan is the lack of standardization when it comes to treating and preventing surgical infections. Inappropriate antibiotic usage also leads to drug resistance which in practical terms means many infections become difficult to eradicate. Hence the need was felt for having advisory guidelines across the country on best antibiotic usage practices as evidenced by international literature and local microbiology.”