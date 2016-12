Karachi

The Anti Narcotics Force Sindh organized a Martial Art Open Championship from December 24 to 27, which concluded here on Tuesday night.

The championship was organized at Tai Bando Karate International headquarter, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The chief guest on the occasion was Force Commander ANF Sindh, Brig. Noor Ul Hassan. He distributed prizes among the winners of championship.

The event was organized in collaboration with Grand Master Ashraf Tai.—APP