Marriyum’s justified concerns

MINISTER of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has taken strong exception to the leakage of Hussain Nawaz’s picture during investigation by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) terming it an unusual incident. In a statement on Sunday, she said that the Prime Minister and the members of his family were meeting all the requirements of justice and the attempts to insult and ridicule them were absolutely untenable.

There can be no two opinions that ever since the start of the investigation process by JIT, strange things are happening. If the Prime Minister and his family members have willingly and readily opted to cooperate with the legal process like ordinary citizens then they are also entitled to rights that accrue to others. But in this case, it has been observed that apart from the social media, attempts are also being made to subject them to ridicule and mocking by the JIT as well. This became evident when some television channels broadcast questions asked and answers given by Hussain Nawaz despite the fact that proceedings were held in camera. Then he was made to wait for hours before the start of the proceedings, followed by ambulance saga and again release of a picture, which can come only through JIT sources. All this, along with WhatsApp episode, has raised questions about motives of those behind releasing statements and pictures and sent wrong signals about impartiality of the probe. It is high time that the Supreme Court takes notice of the situation and comes out with remedial steps for the sake of credibility of entire process.

