Marriyum urges Imran to provide basic facilities to KP

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that instead of taking tension of other provinces, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan should focus on providing services

to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement, she urged the PTI Chief to arrange clean drinking water, hospitals and schools for the people of KP.

The Minister of State said that Imran Khan is adhering to agenda of unfounded allegations and fanning anarchy just to halt the process of country’s development.

She said the PTI Chief is telling lie to the people in every nook and corner of country.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said before chanting hollow slogans of removing corruption, Imran Khan should open the lock of provincial accountability commission in KP.

She said the people of KP will hold Imran Khan responsible for his failed performance in KP and he will have to answer the people.—NNI