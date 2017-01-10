Marriyum upbeat over Sharifs’ lawyers performance

Panama case hearing at SC

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says the Government is equally focusing on development and prosperity of all provinces.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan after Panama leaks case hearing on Monday, she said PML-N will make its mark in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the next General Elections because of the services it has rendered to the people. She said the PTI chief is continuing with his politics of lies and is hampering the process of development.

The Minister said had Imran Khan done any development work in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would have been cutting the red tape like Nawaz Sharif is doing around the country. She said Imran Khan is reaping what he has sowed during the last three years. She said Imran Khan still has time he should perform in KP, adding that if Imran will continue negative politics then he will face disappointment in 2018.

She said all political lip service on Panama Papers Case will end once our lawyer presents evidence before the court.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also said the practice of discussing the case outside the court should be avoided as per the directions of the honourable judges of the apex Court. She urged the PTI chief to focus on development instead of lies or he will have to reap what he sows.