Marriyum reaffirms pledge to achieve SDGs

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday reaffirmed her commitment to achieve targets set out for the Sustainable Development Goals in coordination and cooperation of all the stakeholders and make Pakistan a peaceful and developed state.

She was addressing a chief guest at the opening session of national roundtable conference on Mainstreaming Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Making youth part of policy making” jointly organized by Plan International and Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

The conference was organized to commemorate the significant evolvement of SDGs in Pakistan and to discuss the prospects of youth engagement in policy making for sustainable social sector outcomes.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Pakistan was the only country in the world which made considerable development as far as progress on SDGs was concerned. She informed that in 2013, Pakistan became the first country to have a full-fledged parliamentary secretariat and a task force both at federal and provinces legislatures. She said that Prime Minister’s announcement for holding census next year was indeed a landmark decision and during the past 22 years we were unable to acquire accurate data.

The Minister of state said that Pakistanis were a resilient nation and had never been deterred by cowardly acts of terrorism, adding children continued going to schools, business activities did not stop despite terrorist attacks. “It is manifestation of our unwavering resolve against the menace of terrorism and extremism.” —APP

