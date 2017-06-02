Marriyum quashes notion of judiciary, government silent war

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday strongly quashed the notion that the reaction of the government on the remarks of the honourable judge of the Supreme Court indicated any friction, or the commencement of a silent war between the two institutions.

Talking to a private news channel she said that the government, however, felt concerned about the remarks because they had tarnished the national identity and prestige in the comity of nations. She said that the remarks against an elected government and the constitutional office of the Prime Minister were very unfortunate.

The minister said that the Prime Minister never tolerated a loose-cannon behavior by any member of the party as was manifest by his immediate punitive action against Nihal Hashmi, before the issue came in the notice of the SC.

Responding to a question Marriyum said that it was unprecedented in the history of any political party in Pakistan that in a single day, a member of parliament was served with a show cause notice, his party membership and position was revoked and he was directed to resign from his position as a senator.

It was a major decision by the Prime Minister to take back three positions from Nehal Hashmi in a single day.

She said despite reservations, Sharif family was assisting the apex court as well as the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on the issue of Panama leaks.—APP