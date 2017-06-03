Marriyum for projection of softer, positive image of Pakistan abroad

Staff Reporter

Softer and positive aspects of the Pakistani society and the national ethos were needed to be promoted and disseminated across the globe. This was stated by Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage while chairing a meeting on 70th years Independence Day celebrations: Overseas component here Friday.

She said that the image of any country emanated from its culture, heritage and tourism, adding that Pakistan was a land of splendor comprising deserts, mountains, glaciers, sprawling meadows, lush green grasslands and sea. Marriyum said that each region of the country had its own peculiar characteristics.

She emphasized the need to showcase the multicultural mosaic of the Pakistani society and its geographical diversity at the international forums to present true picture of Pakistan to the international fraternity.

The minister said that promoting and building image of Pakistan was one of the prime responsibilities of Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage, for which special funds were allocated by the government. She said that the Ministry under the guidance and vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was working hard on the revival of film industry in Pakistan as the movies and cinemas, due to their extensive social outreach, were the powerful mediums in regards to promoting cultural landscape of Pakistan within and outside the country. The meeting reviewed progress regarding preparations for the 70th Independence Day celebrations with special emphasis on its publicity aspect at the global level.

Tariq Azeem, Pakistani High Commissioner to Canada who was present in the meeting, said that the people and places of Pakistan should be promoted through various publicity materials including documentaries and short films. He also sought ministry’s assistance in organizing cultural events in Ottawa for the projection of softer image of Pakistan. The minister that exhibition of Pakistani cultural heritage at Canada in connection with 70th anniversary would prove to be a landmark event in promoting softer and better image of Pakistan abroad.