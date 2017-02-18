Marriyum lauds PM pledge to eliminate terrorists

Observer Report

Islamabad

The minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and Nation Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb while talking to the representatives of the media outside the Parliament House strongly condemned the suicide attack at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan Sharif and elucidated that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has expressed his passionate commitment to hunt and eliminate the terrorists who are unable to reconcile with the growth journey of the path of Pakistan. She expressed that their cowardly attacks will not break our resolve from pursuing our plans of prosperity. Whilst talking to the media she said that the terrorists belong to no religion, are devoid of the light of faith, subscribe to a ideology of hate and their hearts are filled with blackness.

The minister, whilst remembering the Brave Shaheed of our intrepid armed forces, the brave ‘Shaheed’ men and women of our law enforcement agencies, innocent people through their courage have pushed back the terrorist over the period of last 3 years and continue to be our strength and defense against the evils of terrorism.

Those who are under the false impression that they can incite fear in the resilient and intrepid heart of this great nation through barbaric acts of indiscrminate violence will be impaled on the canvass of history as an example for the age,She concluded.