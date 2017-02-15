Marriyum lashes out at Imran for not providing counter evidence

Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders strongly criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan on Wednesday for not providing evidence in the Panama case.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb talking to media outside the supreme court said that PTI has failed to produce any counter evidence relating to the documents presented by the PML (N) in Panama case.

She asked the PTI chairman to shun negative politics and play the role of oversight in the parliament.

The Minister of State said that documents relating to the properties of Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz will soon be presented before the apex court.

The Minister said that the Prime Minister is taking steps towards improving the security situation as well as taking the country forward on economic front.

Minister of state Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the PTI leader was deliberately involving Mariam Nawaz in the case to stop the future leader of the PML-N from playing her role.

MNA Talal Chaudhry alleged that Imran Khan is trying to win Panama case through tampering.

Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali lashed out at Shah Mehmood Qureshi and said that PML-N will win the political and legal battle.

PML-N leaders asserted that they will whole-heartedly accept the decision of Supreme Court.—INP

