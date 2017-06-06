Marriyum felicitates PM over completion of four years in govt

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has felicitated Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over completion of four years of his government.

In her felicitation message on Monday, she said that the Nawaz Sharif has the honor of being third time elected Prime Minister of the country.

She said that the Prime Minster took pragmatic measures to deal with confronting challenges.

The Minister of State said that historic census process was completed after nineteen years in the country under visionary leadership of Nawaz Sharif. She said that the Prime Minister gave first internal security policy of country’s history due to which back of terrorists has also been broken.

She said a successful Karachi operation was carried out which resulted in significant reduction in terror related incidents. She said that now peace has been restored in Balochistan as well.She said that record enhancement has been witnessed in energy production and load shedding is also reduced to the significant extent in the country as a result of effective strategy of the government.

She said the credit of marvelous development in the infrastructure, economic, health, and education sectors also goes to the Prime Minister.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said China Pakistan Economic Corridor project is a great gift to nation by the Prime Minister.

She said all the ongoing developmental projects in the country will be completed in the upcoming year.