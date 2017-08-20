Marriyum expresses concern over spread of Dengue virus in KP

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Saturday expressed concern over the regrettable spread of Dengue Virus in KPK which has affected a number of people, declaring that in this time of adversity the federal government stood with the people of the province.

The minister said that the expertise and experience displayed by the Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif and his team in tackling the Dengue virus has been appreciated the world over and was worth emulating. Marriyum said that Imran Khan who was an absconder from the courts should come down from the mountains to see the condition of the people of KPK.—APP