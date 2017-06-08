Marriyum for effective use of digital media to boost Pak positive image

Islamabad

Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage while chairing a high level meeting here Wednesday stressed the need for an effective use of digital media to promote and project Pakistan’s narrative and image as soft, moderate and democratic country at the global level.

In this regard she directed all the attached departments of Ministry of IB&NH to work in a more integrated and cohesive manner to make the best use of social media, which is one of the greatest technological advancement of the recent age.

Minister of State said that restructuring and overhauling of social media wings of Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage was imperative to align them with pace, precision and trends of modern day digital media. She asked the concerned officials to chalk out a detailed plan and a robust strategy for training of officials of the ministry and their exposure to new social media trends as they had successfully replaced the old paradigm of communication.

She said that social media from blogging to tweeting and posting of videos on Facebook and other mediums has indeed opened new, faster and cheaper avenues of communication to promote a particular thought, or a narrative by engaging greater number of people with more time at your disposal and costing less money. —APP