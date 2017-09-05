Marriyum criticises Imran allegations against Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has severely castigated Imran Khan for hurling concocted allegations of corruption against Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, involving a Chinese company.

She said that after rejection of the allegations by the Chinese embassy, clarifying that the Chinese Company named Jiangsu Yabaite did not operate in Pakistan, Imran had to face yet another embarrassment. However, she said, only those persons feel mortified who have some grain of shame in them.

The Minister said that after the rebuttal given by the Chinese embassy, it was imperative to find out what connection Imran had with the Chinese company Yabaite?

Lamenting the irrepressible propensity of Imran Khan to hurl unsubstantiated allegations, the minister said that Shahbaz Sharif had been elected thrice as Chief Minister of the province and during his tenures he had made and implemented development projects of billions and trillions of rupees but even his staunchest enemies had not been able to point out any corruption in those projects.

Marriyum said that Imran had failed even to prepare a project on paper for KPK but had spoken lies worth billions and trillions of rupees.

She said that by hurling fabricated allegations against Chief Minister Punjab, Imran Khan had attacked the right of development of the people of Punjab, particularly the people of Multan. Marriyum observed that though Imran was not expected to tender an apology but it was hoped that after having been proven as a liar, he would feel a little bit ashamed.

The minister said that Imran Khan had not been able to control Dengue and floods in KPK but had established new records in lying and taking u-turns during the last four years. She asked when would Imran unlock the Ehtasab Commission in KPK?—INP